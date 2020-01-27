Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLSD) Financial Review

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.13 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Cutera $162.72 million 2.55 -$30.77 million ($2.23) -13.07

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cutera has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Cutera -20.84% -84.67% -35.30%

Summary

Cutera beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

