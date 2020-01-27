DA Davidson Weighs in on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SFBS opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.