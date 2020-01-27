Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.39 ($59.75).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €43.94 ($51.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.94 and its 200 day moving average is €47.75.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

