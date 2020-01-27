Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $170.12 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.