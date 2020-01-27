DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 850,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,139,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,735,000 after buying an additional 253,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,278,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

