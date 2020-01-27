Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Domo by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Domo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $718.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Domo has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.