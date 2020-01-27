Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

