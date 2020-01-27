Dow Famulak Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) Stock

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) insider Dow Famulak purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,879.51).

MYSL stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.05. Mysale Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.32 ($0.29).

About Mysale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

