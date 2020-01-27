Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

