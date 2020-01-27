Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 61,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 105,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,997,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after buying an additional 359,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

