Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

