Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRE opened at $36.10 on Monday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

