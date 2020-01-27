Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q3 guidance at $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.23-0.24 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.