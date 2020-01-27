Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $198.01 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,913,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

