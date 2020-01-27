ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

ENI stock opened at €13.46 ($15.66) on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

