Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

