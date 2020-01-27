Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

