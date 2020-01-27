Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $60.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

