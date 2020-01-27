Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.