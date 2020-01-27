Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 204,962 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

