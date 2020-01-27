Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

