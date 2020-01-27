Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after purchasing an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

