Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $809,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,593.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $64.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

