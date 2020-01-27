Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

