Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,656 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Navient by 80.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after buying an additional 1,680,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Navient by 331.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth about $3,825,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

