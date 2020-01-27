Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Legg Mason by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,889 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM opened at $38.86 on Monday. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

