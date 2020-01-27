Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

