Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after buying an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 39,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 109,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of OHI opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

