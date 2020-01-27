Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 22.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after buying an additional 9,996,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after buying an additional 4,946,430 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6,359.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,069,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 4,006,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 2,113,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

