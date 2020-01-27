Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $26.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.