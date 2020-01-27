Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

