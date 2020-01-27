Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after buying an additional 209,544 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $310.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

