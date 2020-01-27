Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,633 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 68.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 256.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

