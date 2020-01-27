Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,019 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.