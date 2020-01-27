Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $353.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.