Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Total SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Total alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $52.26 on Monday. Total has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.