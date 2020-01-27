Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EVBN opened at $39.49 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

