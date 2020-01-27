Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $50,529.74 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $50,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 1,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,425,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,941,000 after buying an additional 262,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

