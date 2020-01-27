EXACT Sciences Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $89.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

