Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,231 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after buying an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after buying an additional 471,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.