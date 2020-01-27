Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Exterran has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

