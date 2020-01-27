Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 336,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,621.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Eyenovia worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

