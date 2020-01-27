Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

