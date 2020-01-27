EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $359.87 million, a P/E ratio of 159.91 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

