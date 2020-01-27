Facebook (FB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52 week low of $143.43 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

