Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Head to Head Review

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 22.83% 7.16% 6.36% Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 5.32 $90.13 million $0.20 30.10 Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.11 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

