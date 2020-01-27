Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

