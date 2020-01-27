First Analysis Reaffirms Buy Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at First Analysis in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.