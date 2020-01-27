First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

