First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

